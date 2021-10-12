Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Balchem by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,229,000 after purchasing an additional 463,314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Balchem by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Balchem by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 158,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 525,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Balchem by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $152.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $97.32 and a 12-month high of $154.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.78.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

