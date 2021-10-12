Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,995 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 148.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of UGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 337.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 561,102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1,706.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 370,932 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of UGI by 105.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $5,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on UGI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.