Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1,176.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

