Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 437.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,542,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after buying an additional 273,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after buying an additional 741,927 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,549,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $139.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $79.73 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $169.53.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

