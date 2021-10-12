Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,369 Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

