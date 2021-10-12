Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 89.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Largo Resources to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of LGO traded up C$0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.17. 26,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,127. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$851.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.90 and a 1 year high of C$22.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.01.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$66.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Largo Resources will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

