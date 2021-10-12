LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €72.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.36 ($83.95).

ETR:LXS opened at €57.00 ($67.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a one year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

