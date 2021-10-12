Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Lam Research worth $209,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 312.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 199,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,101,000 after buying an additional 151,441 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $89,286,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,494,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,672.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,446 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $552.44 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $333.31 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

