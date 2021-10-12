Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.34

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.34 and traded as low as C$34.86. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$35.27, with a volume of 289,364 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$49.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.34.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$79.23 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

