Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Update

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,347,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNOS remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Tuesday. 315,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,127. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

