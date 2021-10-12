Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,897 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 0.7% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 240,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,253,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.