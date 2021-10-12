Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 18,908 iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

AIA stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.55. 375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average is $83.58. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.