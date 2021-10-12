Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 152,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,453,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,780. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $323.72 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

