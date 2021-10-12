Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,365 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.56. 22,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,752. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.