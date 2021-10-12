Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 912 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter worth $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $340.23. 78,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market cap of $359.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.