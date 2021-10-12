Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 5,390 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,251 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,380,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after acquiring an additional 874,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,050,000 after buying an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 245,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,421. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

