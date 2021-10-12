KOK (KOK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.53 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. KOK has a total market cap of $314.81 million and $3.53 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK coin can now be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00005148 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00211739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00094451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

