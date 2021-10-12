KnowBe4, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KNBE) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 19th

KnowBe4’s (NASDAQ:KNBE) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 19th. KnowBe4 had issued 9,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $152,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KNBE stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.78.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,785.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at about $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at about $50,137,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at about $39,088,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at about $32,160,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at about $29,707,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.