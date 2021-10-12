Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE KIM opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.