Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 735 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,553. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $96.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

