Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 68 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 87.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,966,000 after buying an additional 264,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after buying an additional 183,709 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after buying an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $40,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,300. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.29 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

