Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 18 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Markel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Markel by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Markel by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $28.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,268.17. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,186. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,242.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,214.91.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

