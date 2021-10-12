Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.80 and its 200-day moving average is $278.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

