Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $180.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,078. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.59 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.