Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

WST traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $404.97. 2,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,908. The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.13 and its 200-day moving average is $375.14. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

