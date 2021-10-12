Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.3% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.57. The stock had a trading volume of 60,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.59 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

