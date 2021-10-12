Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.7% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $2,315,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $109.18. 113,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,020,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.