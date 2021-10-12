Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 3,418 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $59,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LEGH stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,405. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

