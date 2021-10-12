Keep Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $28.07 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $227.42 million and $28.07 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00041769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.99 or 0.00208445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00091565 BTC.

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

