Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5,350.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,350 ($69.90) and last traded at GBX 5,379 ($70.28), with a volume of 7470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,419 ($70.80).

JET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a GBX 9,370 ($122.42) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,319.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,581.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of £11.41 billion and a PE ratio of -16.80.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

