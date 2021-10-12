Jump Financial LLC Sells 9,525 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $273.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.36 and a 200 day moving average of $242.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,178 shares of company stock worth $198,010,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

