Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vistra by 619.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

