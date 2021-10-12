Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,696 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000,000 after purchasing an additional 367,724 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,074,000 after purchasing an additional 341,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 489.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 232,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 677.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

