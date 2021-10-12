Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alteryx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Alteryx by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 7.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 7.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 10.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,150 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

AYX stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $154.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.