Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 31,300 Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Freedom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. Freedom had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 67.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

