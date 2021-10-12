Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 31,300 Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Freedom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,531,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 1st quarter worth about $4,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 57,235 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 1st quarter worth about $2,543,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. Freedom had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 67.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

