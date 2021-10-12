Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 39,861 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

