JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BOUYF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $$41.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

