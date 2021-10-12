JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $30,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 763.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 531,559 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Natura &Co by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Natura &Co by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth about $4,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE:NTCO opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natura &Co Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

