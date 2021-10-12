JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE JPM opened at $166.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $171.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,955,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

