JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $28.71 Million Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,024,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $28,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $140,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

HOPE opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

