JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €78.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.53 ($94.75).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €64.19 ($75.52) on Tuesday. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.38.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.