Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $157.91

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 157.91 ($2.06) and traded as low as GBX 128.60 ($1.68). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 333,118 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £596.64 million and a PE ratio of -26.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

