Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 102,789 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 279.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,789 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 755.1% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 230.7% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 16,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 392,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,202,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $211.01. The company had a trading volume of 53,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,298. The firm has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

