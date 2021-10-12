Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $88.10 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 1.3% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $88,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.34. The company had a trading volume of 56,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.89. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.64 and a 1-year high of $178.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.