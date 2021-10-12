Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $74.31 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,935 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for approximately 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of First Horizon worth $74,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. LSV Asset Management raised its position in First Horizon by 178.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $33,045,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Horizon by 777.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,267 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

