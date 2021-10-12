Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $35.37 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 177,148 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $35,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 68.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in V.F. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 72,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,583. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.