Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,836 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of PACCAR worth $55,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.27. 11,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

