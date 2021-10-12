Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 27,033 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 459,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,033 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $65,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,548 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.52. The stock had a trading volume of 62,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,761. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 833.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.77 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

