JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 4.6% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.99 and last traded at $52.41. 11,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,317,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital dropped their target price on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after acquiring an additional 944,455 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,209,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

